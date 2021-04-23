Letter: Regarding “Good Guys or Bad Guys?”

Based on Ann Christoph’s recent piece in Village Matters, there is apparently only one organization in town that represents the good guys. It seems there is no room for other organizations to contribute to the vitality of our fine community. Ann has aggressively lumped Let Laguna Live (LLL) in with other so-called “developer” minded groups (that don’t truly exist). Somehow Larry Nokes has also been a victim in their judgement when in fact, he has aggressively stood up for the good guys (long-term residents) of Laguna Beach.

May I remind you that LLL was created by local long-term residents that felt a need to protect their most valued asset, their property rights. LLL has always been in favor of protecting historic preservation, however, not at the cost of our inherent rights as property owners. A voluntary historic ordinance was adopted by the city council and is still pending approval with the Coastal Commission. We at LLL have fought hard to protect this right.

The City of Laguna Beach and historic groups have not taken the steps in the past to educate the public, Realtors, and potential homeowners with accurate information. Real Property Reports (RPR), and other pertinent information, must be revealed and transparent. Haphazard record-keeping has caused numerous residents economical and emotional distress and years of uncertainty. In my personal case, the RPR never reflected any historic status of any kind at the time of purchase nor for at least 12 plus years thereafter. The city was totally negligent in its record-keeping.

Let Laguna Live and other so-called bad guys are really good guys and equally a part of this community, too and want what is best for Laguna and its residents. If standing up for our property rights makes us bad guys, then so be it!

Rather than continuing the name-calling and false accusations, we are better served by a more positive, inclusive approach. It is encouraging and more productive to read pieces like the letter “Life Is Change, Growth Is Optional” by Yashaar Amin within the same Indy dated April 9. Intelligent, respectful, and willing to embrace others and change. Good Letter, Good Guy.

Respectfully,

Jeff Benedick, Laguna Beach