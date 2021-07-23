Letter: Regarding Laguna Forward

As someone with 20 years of experience in public service working with “local developers”, calling the founders of Laguna Forward “local developers” is a joke.

Local Developers are:

The Irvine Co. controlling 93,000 acres of Orange County and a portfolio of office properties from San Francisco to San Diego. They are local developers.

The Koll Co. built 150,000,000 square feet of prime office, industrial, retail and recreational properties in Orange County. (By contrast, if Laguna Beach has 14,000 homes averaging 2,500 square feet, they would total 33 million square feet.) They are local developers.

Kaufman and Broad developed 600,000 homes in Southern California mainly for first-time buyers. They are local developers.

The William Lyon Co. built 55,000 apartments and homes in Orange County and land banked 10,000 acres for another 60,000 homes. They are local developers.

Let’s look at your “local developers” to see how they stack up:

Sam Goldstein owns the historic, award-winning Heisler Building downtown and his home.

Mike Ray owns the home he lives in and the one he’s been trying to renovate on Hawthorne.

Cindy Shopoff owns neither a home or a commercial building here. Some local developers, these three.

By the Indy’s definition of local developer, anyone who goes before the Design Review Board wanting to fix up their property is a “local developer” as if that makes you some nefarious character to be feared. Just remember, if you live in a home someone “developed” it.

Why not call these three “local residents” that’s what they have in common.

If it’s their stated support for private property rights that you object to, be honest and state your preference loudly. As someone who has been a lifelong champion of private property rights for both private and public benefit, I’m proud to be “local developer” and look forward to being a member of the new Laguna Forward.

Sally Anne Sheridan, Laguna Beach