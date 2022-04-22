Letter: Regarding Laguna Residents First Ballot Initiative

The “Initiative” may be well-intended. Too often personal aspersions are hurled against those with opposing views. I choose to believe that well-meaning persons think that this initiative is a good idea. But, I do not.

First, let’s be clear, it is very difficult to get any project approved by the City of Laguna Beach. It takes years just to get through Design Review when you already have an entitled property. Getting something re-zoned or a conditional use permit is a bit like water torture. The City employs a staff that makes complying with each code requirement fairly air-tight. The City Attorney already needs to deal with the possibility of a lawsuit to stop approved projects from moving forward by a cadre of very anti-development citizen groups. And, the City Council is not exactly pushing a pro-development agenda.

Creating a citizen vote on projects will be much more expensive for all of us. It will create a new area of practice for law firms. Laguna residents will pay the bill.

It is a bad precedent, too. Once passed, the Initiative could eventually be modified to make anything a homeowner wants to do subject to a vote. Every well-intentioned law seems to get more restrictive.

Should it pass, we will start to see political campaign-style ads for and against projects. It will, likely, pit neighbor against neighbor. And, where do citizens want to draw the line on what is subject to a vote? Perhaps, where the Public Works Department wants to put a stop sign? Where the Trolley stops? The Community Development Department employs people with decades of experience in urban planning. They are capable of requiring developers to adhere to the Zoning Codes. Change the Zoning Code if you don’t like the way things are. That’s a lot easier to do.

Lastly, this is going to make it less likely that our children will be able to afford to live here. The law of unintended consequences is ever present. Every layer of impediment to an otherwise fully approved project is money the City could spend on something that may be truly beneficial to the Community.

When I hear about other beach communities passing similar laws, I want to see what happens there. None of these laws have been on the books for long. Let’s see what their collective experiences are before we jump on board. Let them pay the legal bills for the challenges that will follow.

Tom Papa, Woods Cove