Letter: Regarding Michael Ray’s Hawthorne Road House

I was passing by 337 Hawthorne Road this morning and saw that the City’s Stop Work Order saying “Stop All Work Until Permit is Obtained” was still posted and in effect. It was dated Feb. 3, 2022.

This is Michael Ray’s property and it has been known for years as the “Eyesore on Hawthorne.” For years Ray has allowed this (historic) property to fall into disrepair with knee-high weeds and in so doing disrespecting neighbors who value and care for their own properties.

Perhaps in Ray’s next column he can explain why he feels that he is above the law and does not need city permits for work on his house. Many of his hate-filled and fact-free columns try to blame others for his shortcomings. Perhaps it’s time for him to take responsibility for his own actions. And while he’s at it, apologize to his neighbors for this blight in the neighborhood.

Merrill Anderson, North Laguna