Letter: Regarding Michael Ray’s ‘Musings’ on the City Council election

There was no demonization of Liberate Laguna in the City Council election by Village Laguna—unless you consider laying out a factual account of the PAC’s activities to be somehow unfair.

The only demonization of Liberate Laguna came from Steve Dicterow, a longtime aide to Dana Rohrabacher.

That was internecine warfare between Republicans—right in line with the now-normal vernacular of the party and its dear leader.

If Liberate Laguna had not paid for Peter Blake’s victory, we would have no incivility problem at all and Mr. Ray could relax.

I wonder how it is that Mr. Ray merits a weekly opportunity in The Independent to demonize a large cross-section of Laguna’s citizenry?

Kiku Terasaki, Laguna Beach