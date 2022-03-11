Letter: Regarding Michelle Steel Letter 

You gotta love Michelle Steel’s rant “The World is Watching “ in the March 4 Indy letters. It surely is.

The pandemic is finally getting under control thanks to the Biden administration [Trump’s policy was “I am not responsible“. 768,000 jobs were created last month and unemployment is at 3.8%.

It’s hard to find job-killing energy policy in those numbers. Our economy is definitely back on track.

Inflation is largely the result of a strong economy, supply chain issues caused by the pandemic and easy money injected into the economy during the worst days of the pandemic, not the Biden administration as you allege.

Michelle, what is your specific Republican plan to handle the homeless crises, poverty, mental health issues, out-of-control medical and drug costs. Donald Trump didn’t care about these issues. Do you? Let’s hear it. Be specific. You can’t always be the party of “nyet.”

George Orff, Laguna Beach