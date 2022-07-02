Letter: Regarding Musings on the Coast

One just has to read Michael Ray’s column in the June 17 issue of the Indy and then read Gene Felder’s letter to the editor in the June 24 issue to realize that Ray has little regard for the truth and his intent is to malign certain people and organizations with fake facts and lies. He uses two letters to the editor written six years after the 1993 fire as proof that Laguna ran out to water when the truth could have easily been found with a few clicks of his computer.

These efforts to spread damaging lies would be laughable if they so weren’t so pathetic. Just about every other column that Ray writes for the Indy is filled with vicious lies and unsubstantiated facts.

There is no doubt that these columns have only one purpose. It is a malicious attempt to discredit and destroy reputations and especially that of Village Laguna’s, a 50-year all-volunteer organization whose mission is to “preserve, enhance, and celebrate the unique village character and cultural heritage of Laguna Beach”. By continuing to allow Ray to publish his lies, the Indy is complicit in this effort.

Liza Interlandi Stewart, Laguna Beach