Letter: Regarding Recall Lessons

The letter “Recall Lessons” exposes the hypocrisy we continue to see from the Democrats day in and day out. The writer is basically saying the recall was a costly and time consuming election and it should have never taken place. “It is ludicrous that the losers of an election can attempt to overthrow leadership because they don’t like the outcome and see a shortcut to seizing power.”

What does this writer think the Democrats were doing from 2016 to 2020, four years of trying to impeach a duly elected president because they didn’t like him, wasting way more time and money than the California recall.

Here is the perfect example of the double standard we see from Democrats which is why we have the weak leader we have now!

Anne Folks, Laguna Beach