Letter: Regarding Skip Hellewell’s Navajo Wisdom

Skip Hellewell’s column on his drive through the Navajo Nation was interesting to this person who grew up just off and spent a lot of time on the reservation. The small humble homes are not a conscious choice for life made simple, but because of poverty. Often crowded most have no utilities, including running water or wells. Water for drinking, cooking, washing, livestock must be purchased and trucked many miles to their individual tanks. This is one reason COVID-19 devastated these people.

It’s not lack of energy for landscaping, but lack of water in this drought stricken permanent desert environment. And their natural surroundings are incredibly beautiful and ever changing.

I never heard “A man can’t get rich if he takes proper care of his family.” Funny that it would be in a matriarchal tribe. And the women are the ones who were selling crafts. But, no doubt Skip heard it so it is a saying. My father taught himself the Navajo language and for this nine decades of life he lived and worked among them. Except during World War II where he was not a code talker. Guess no one thought a blue-eyed Scotsman could speak Navajo. Too bad he’s not around to ask about this concept.

Daddy was a founder of a child abuse center in nearby Farmington, N.M. in the 1960’s. It is still operating. Neglect continues to be a huge problem because of poverty and alcohol and drug abuse. Of course there are whites and Hispanics, but they don’t have the added stress of difficulties assimilating to the American way of life as well as maintained their culture.

I am surprised Skip said one Native was surprisingly well spoken. There is much to be learned about and from the Dine’.

Katy Moss, Laguna Beach