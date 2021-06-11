Letter: Regarding What is Going on With Our Police Department?

I agree with John Thomas’ thoughtful letter in your last edition in which he pleaded for information on what is going on with the loss of Chief Robert Thompson after just five months as our Chief of Police. Since residents found Chief Thompson accessible and the police department’s rank and file felt he was “precisely what our department and members needed”, we can’t help but fear that the speculation might be true that the executive culture within the City makes Laguna a difficult place for talented new hires to do more than “grow and go”.

The fact that Dixon kept Chief Thompson’s past position as Chief of Police there open adds support to this rumor. Did Dixon just play a waiting game for Laguna’s executive management in the City to act as the negative gossip about us predicts?

Deborah Laughton, Laguna Beach