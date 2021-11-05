Letter: Regarding “You Can’t Make This Up”

Actually, Michael Ray, you do make it up. Repeatedly.

It is time to give it a rest and stop promulgating the Little Lie about the Hotel Laguna,

Everyone who loves Laguna Beach, loves the Hotel Laguna and wants to see it restored and reopened.

If some of the other bidders for the Hotel had prevailed, I am confident that permits would have been pulled, vendors and crew paid, the City Planning Commission and the Coastal Commission cooperated with, and unpermitted work would never have been done.

Over the past four years the electorate has learned that constant repetition of the Big Lie has reified it into fact in the minds of too many.

Stop it.

Have another drink with the only female who appears to be willing to do that with you—your imaginary robot.

Cheers,

Kiku Terasaki, Laguna Beach