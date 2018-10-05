Letter: Remembering Mr. Laguna

Share this:

Last Monday, Oct. 1, came and went with no mention of Harry Lawrence, “Mr. Laguna,” who was the driving force behind the creation of Main Beach Park.

Maybe Mayor Kelly Boyd can say a few words about this great man at this week’s City Council meeting. In 2008, the City Council declared Oct. 1st as Harry Lawrence Day.

Oct.1 marked the 50th anniversary of Laguna’s “Window to the Sea.”

His memory should be cherished.

Patrick Gallis, Laguna Beach