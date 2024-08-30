Letter: Response to Alan Boinus’ column

Regarding the Guest Opinion “Laguna Power Play” by Alan Boinus (Aug. 23): I agree that the Laguna Beach Democratic Club’s “endorsement” of Whalen and Jones for City Council does not represent the view of the great majority of Democrats in Laguna Beach. The larger point, however, is that the Club should not endorse any candidates in the City Council race.

Candidates for City Council do not run as representatives of one party or another, which is good because then we can concentrate on whether or not these candidates will represent the interests of the residents of Laguna Beach. Endorsement by either party is a distraction from that focus.

As a Democrat, we all agree that it is important to get out the vote for Democrats in the House and Senate races and for the President. But the City Council is a far different matter. It is a non-partisan race and should remain so. I call for the Laguna Beach Democratic Club to cease endorsements for City Council and to retract their current “endorsement” of Jones and Whalen.

Roger Owens, Laguna Beach