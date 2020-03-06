Letter: Response to “An Expert’s Opinion of Laguna Retail”

Share this:

I found Michael Ray’s comparison of Laguna Beach with the Crystal Cove Shopping Center to be ludicrous. Although Laguna Beach may have its flaws, it is an actual town where people have lived for a long time.

People come to Laguna primarily for the beach, but also spend some time strolling its quaint streets and dropping some cash in town. As a long-time resident of Laguna Beach, I visit my downtown often, and make use of the library, the Senior Center, the drugstore, and other hospitable and community-friendly venues, as well as Main Beach. The Crystal Cove Shopping Center, on the other hand, is an overpriced, artificial environment, where no one lives. The only affordable shop there is Trader Joe’s.

And if the merchants are doing so well, why has there been such a large amount of turnover there over the years, including the recent closure of Pier 1? Shall we turn Laguna Beach into an upscale Shopping Center so that we can attract more Rolls Royces and Bentleys?

Roger Owens, Laguna Beach