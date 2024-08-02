Letter: Response to Ann Christoph’s column

In Ann Christoph’s latest Village Matters column, “What Would the Talking Heads Say?” she offers her take on the City Council race. She suspects she is already on the “bad side” (?) of the two declared candidates, so she can be honest. I’m uncertain how reassuring that is. Some might argue that when she speaks about George Weiss, she is being diplomatic, since, as in incumbent, she might not want to get on his “bad side.” Whatever. Regarding Hallie Jones, she honestly says that since Jones “has not involved herself in local council decisions as an individual,” Christoph doesn’t know her views on city issues. Fair enough.

In contrast, with regard to candidate Judie Mancuso, I found Christoph’s remarks demeaning, misleading and inaccurate. Unsuccessful previous campaigns did occur, but what is not mentioned is that Judie’s performance against Diane Dixon had remarkable strength for a newly conservative district where her chance of winning was ~zero. Christoph mentioned Judie’s animal rights activism, only saying she “has contacts in Sacramento.” I find that insulting. Over 17 years of dedication, Judie’s nonprofit has crafted and shepherded 25 statewide bills to a governor’s signature, a phenomenally successful record. Yes, we do have Judie to thank for the well-organized demonstration at Main Beach against off-shore oil drilling.

Christoph, perhaps unwittingly, then draws a strong contrast with Hallie Jones, pointing out that Judie has involved herself in city council decisions, often speaking at city council meetings. Christoph then offers her view that Judie takes positions on issues without sufficient knowledge. My experience is the opposite. Judie’s knowledge of the issues facing Laguna is extensive. She reads the staff reports and attends or watches the city council meetings. Every time I speak to Judie about any city issue, her fund of knowledge about the history, the players, and previous policy decisions is long and deep. She has taken her role on the Environmental Sustainability Committee very seriously and is intimately familiar with everything happening there. Her committee has been the origin of environmentally sensitive city ordinances that have been implemented. That has undoubtedly contributed to Judie’s ability to make “needed points on environmental issues” before the council, which Christoph acknowledged.

City residents should look forward to hearing Judie’s well-thought out positions on all the challenges facing Laguna Beach, some of which Christoph mentioned. I’m just a Random Guy, but that’s some Stuff I’ve Noticed.

Gary Stewart, Laguna Beach