Letter: Response to Ed Steinfeld

I would like to address the slanderous letter from Ed Steinfeld that you published in your paper last Friday. I was employed by the City of Laguna Beach in the Community Development Department for over 25 years. During my time of employment, I worked with the current City Clerk, Lisette Chel Walker, as well as both of the candidates running for her job. I agree with Lisette; Mariann Tracy is the superior candidate for the position of City Clerk. Mariann Tracy is not only delightful to work with, she is smart and enthusiastic about the job and has taken City Clerk certification classes on her own time and cost.

Not only did I work with Lisette, I have been her close friend for over 30 years. For this reason, I probably know Lisette better than most people. Lisette is the most ethical, professional and transparent person that I worked with during my tenure at the City. She is nonpartisan and would never show preference or favoritism in her position, as Mr. Steinfeld claims. To my knowledge, Lisette has never endorsed any political candidate during her decades of employment with the City. However, because she loves Laguna and cares about the future of her office, she decided to endorse Mariann Tracy, but only after checking with the FPPC and the City Attorney to ensure that it would not be against the law or considered to be unethical. Lisettes has been a resident of Laguna Beach for 40 years and as a private citizen she is entitled to have opinions about candidates and can endorse any candidate she chooses. Her endorsement of Mariann Tracy is only done on her own time and away from City Hall.

It is really sad that Mr. Steinfeld would slander Lisette and Mariann with lies and vitriol rather than stick to why he thinks his longtime girlfriend is the better candidate. Clearly, when one feels the need to go low, it is because they believe that they are losing. As an elected official, the City Clerk works for the residents of the City and does not answer to management staff. Mariann is the better candidate that will be just as detail oriented, pleasant and nonpartisan as Lisette has been. Please consider voting for Mariann Tracy on Nov. 3!

Ann Larson, Aliso Viejo

