Letter: Response to McIntosh’s column and Hills’ LTE

I am a member of the Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education, but I am writing to you today as a private citizen in response to the opinion article by Steve McIntosh, “Details Matter” and the letter to the editor from Howard Hills, “School Board Meeting Fiasco.”

McIntosh is part of a group trying at all costs to curtail the modernization of the LBHS pool, a necessary capital improvement project that will replace the aging infrastructure of a 25-meter pool with a 45-meter to improve training and playing conditions for the swim and water polo teams, while providing cross-training opportunities for all the other sports. The conceptual design maintains a shallow end for community swimming and other programs. McIntosh is interested in reshaping the board membership to address the pool size, which he believes should be reduced by seven meters. Unsurprisingly, he feels compelled to seize the opportunity to address a topic he does not fully understand to criticize current board members.

Hills is running for election to the board this November. I’m not sure where Mr. Hills lives—sometimes he’s in Micronesia, and other times he’s in the Washington, D.C. area, North Carolina or Laguna Woods. Most of the time, however, he’s not in town. I hope he lives in Laguna Beach at the time of the next election. It seems likely that Mr. Hills, with his tendency to selectively engage in conversations without fully grasping the broader context, is seeking a pulpit, not an opportunity to serve his community.

LBUSD continues to achieve exceptional academic performance, showing a gain of 15 percentage points in math scores and the highest English scores in the county – 99th percentile in the state– while prioritizing school-based mental health services to enhance student learning. Perception data reveals that our students feel connected to their school environment (84%) and find their learning to be relevant (81%). As a result, many of our graduates are accepted into prestigious higher education institutions, reflecting the strength of our programs and leadership. To McIntosh’s point, LBUSD’s special education programs are among the strongest in our region, with a commitment to individualized support for every student and a deep respect for parents’ due process rights, including a student’s right to have their personal information protected.

Jim Kelly, Laguna Beach