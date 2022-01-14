Letter: Response to Michael Ray’s column

Mike Ray’s column last week, Goodbye Liberate Laguna, is disingenuous at best, mendacious at the very least in my opinion. To expect anyone to believe that the three founding unhappy people, Ray, Sam Goldstein and Cindy Shopoff will have nothing to do with their PAC defies belief. These three have collected and or donated over $250,000 to advance their personal agendas and get developer-friendly (yes, they are all developers) councilmembers Peter Blake and Sue Kempf elected. They then proceeded to stack all the committees with members who would give them what they wanted. And Ray brags about that—amazing what money can do eh?

His list of accomplishments is full of inaccuracies, something I come to expect from anything Ray says. Promenade wildly popular—with who and how does he know?

Outdoor dining decks that took away much needed downtown parking? Rational people on committees—you mean the ones who voted to give you what you wanted? A city manager who is working her darndest to be anything but transparent and resident friendly? How come I still see homeless everywhere in Laguna if your guy, Blake, got rid of them? Hotel Laguna is a restaurant—so much for our local treasure and we all know the problems the city had with Mo Honarkar and his method of doing business. Liberate Laguna Forward is welcoming the wholesale remake of our town which Ray denies with the passing of the revised Downtown Specific Plan. Just how resident friendly will all that be?

But my favorite part of his column – welcoming Sally Anne Sheridan to “run” his PAC. You mean the former mayor of Irvine, that wonder of planned community, high density, developer’s dream land? Wow – just the vision of what I want for Laguna.

Sorry, Mike. I’m not buying that you are out of the picture. Your, Sam and Cindy’s money will still do the talking.

Michèle Monda, Laguna Beach