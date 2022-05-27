Letter: Response to Michele Monda

Well it’s always refreshing to be acknowledged by the two warmest, friendliest, happiest people in Laguna.

Michele, you seem nice. But you are spreading disinformation again. Section 9 of the proposed three-year library lease agreement states the following: “The Parties understand and agree the City is investigating the possibility of relocating the free County public library and related services to a new location within the City.” It goes on to say the County would have approvals of said location.

Section 14 says, “In the event that an Alternative Library Location has not been identified within 12 months of the Effective Date of the Lease, the County and the City shall meet and confer and develop a capital improvement plan for the premises to be funded from the Library Purchase Price Principal.”

This is a far cry from “specifically and blatantly stating that after three years, the site could be considered for a parking lot.” Words matter, specifically the words “parking lot.” Which was never mentioned in this lease agreement. A false flag if I’ve ever seen one. This is the exact kind of disinformation campaign my column was about. It acts as an accelerant to generate outrage, fear and emotion when the facts speak otherwise. Thank you for specifically and blatantly proving my thesis.

One more thing: you attack me repeatedly for running a tourist business in a tourist town. That is our main industry. You must have known that when you moved here? I get people out of their cars and into nature on non-motorized, people powered craft (or on foot), sharing the wonder and beauty of nature in our little slice of heaven. I have pride in what I do. But I understand your husband made his money in fast food. What moral high ground does that give you to patronize my livelihood, and that of so many of your neighbors?

You seem nice too, Roger Butow. Thanks for your trenchant psychoanalysis. Would you accept an autographed print of my “Le Poseur” as compensation?

Billy Fried, Laguna Beach