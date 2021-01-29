Letter: Response to Nokes’ Opinion Piece

Share this:

So, Larry Nokes, still sore after his defeat at the hands of Laguna Beach voters in November, has decided to join Peter Blake in bashing Village Laguna at every turn. In his guest column of Jan. 22, he names Village Laguna as the culprit for the lawsuit filed by a broad regional coalition to preserve the historic character of Laguna Beach.

In fact, the lawsuit was developed by “Laguna Beach Historic Preservation Coalition” and by “Preserve Orange County”, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Village Laguna had never sued the City in its 50 year history. But Village Laguna was invited to join in on this region wide effort and agreed to do so last month because of its importance to our future.

Nokes then claims that Village Laguna is a “Toni Iseman” group. Village Laguna is a 50-year-old civic group dedicated to the preservation of Laguna Beach. It fights to keep Laguna away from the greedy hands of developers and their consultants eager to buy up and tear down our historic properties.

I am sorry to see Mr. Nokes, a fine and successful lawyer, fall into the same failing political strategy employed by Peter Blake and Liberate Laguna. Remember when Blake and Liberate Laguna attacked Village Laguna’s historic 50-year record of accomplishments as an election year strategy to sully its reputation in preserving that which makes Laguna unique in the world? It worked for Blake then in 2018 but it failed for Nokes last year.

This strategy will not work in next year’s city council election. Fortunately, our residents are now too well aware that when a developer or their consultants say, “Make it voluntary” what they mean is “let us destroy our neighborhoods so we can profit from it to the detriment of all”.

Armando Baez, Laguna Beach