Letter: Response to Sam Goldstein Guest Opinion

Sam Goldstein states in his guest opinion that appeared in the July 15, 2022 Indy edition that those who support the Laguna Resident First initiative naming Gene and Johanna Felder specifically as being against low-income/affordable housing, ADUs and assisted living housing and for zero growth. He also states we were against Vision 2030 and the arts. I’m surprised he didn’t also throw in the kitchen sink, but I do wonder where he gets his information.

Gene and I have never come out against low-income/affordable housing, ADUs, or assisted living or for zero growth. I was part of Vision 2030 and attended all their sessions. Gene and I are supporters of the arts in Laguna Beach. We have been members of the Laguna Art Museum since before we moved to Laguna Beach in 1986. We were members of the Directors Round Table supporting the Museum and active in the Contemporary Collectors Council. In 1995, when the Museum voted to merge with the Newport Harbor Museum, Gene became Chair of Save Laguna Art Museum, and after the Museum returned to Laguna, I served 13 years on the Laguna Art Museum Board of Trustees and became Chair of the Contemporary Collectors Council. For many years, we have been on the Museum’s Advisory Circle.

We have consistently financially contributed to the Museum including underwriting exhibitions and the annual art auction. We have also loaned pieces from our art collection for numerous Laguna Art Museum exhibitions including a piece of the Tell by Mark Chamberlain and Jerry Burchfield.

It would behoove Sam Goldstein to get his facts straight and he should be identified as having made a total of $40,000 in donations to Liberate Laguna political action committee in 2018 to influence city predevelopment policies.

Johanna Felder, Laguna Beach