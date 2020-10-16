Letter: Response to Toni Iseman’s False Political Advertisement

Share this:

I was shocked to see Council Member Toni Iseman’s recent full-page political advertisement in the Indy, which included her false stated that I, former Mayor Kelly Boyd, no longer live in Laguna Beach!

During Tuesday’s Council Meeting, under Public Comments, I firmly stated to Toni that her public statement about my no longer living in Laguna is false, and I also pointed out that all her statements in her ad are false. My “Public Comment” is provided below:

Regarding Toni’s full-page Ad

While Toni accuses Liberate Laguna of being in favor of major development – false.

Sam is the only one who has remodeled the Heisler Building, the old Jolly Roger, and made it beautiful again!

You claim I no longer live in Laguna – False. I’ve lived here since 1944 and still do! We do have a second home in Palm Springs, which we’ve had for the past six years.

More lies by you, Toni, saying they will change the height ordinance, change zoning, change parking, burden residences with bonds added to our taxes – scare tactics and false!

You bad mouth Larry Nokes, Bob Whalen, the City Manager, and the City Attorney. You claim I spew hate! Then what are you doing?

Your knife must be really dull from all the people you’ve stabbed in the back, and the continued flagrant falsehoods.

It’s time to retire Toni!

Kelly Boyd, Laguna Beach

