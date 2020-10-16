Letter: Response to Toni Iseman’s False Political Advertisement

By
Guest Contributor
-
0
145
Share this:

I was shocked to see Council Member Toni Iseman’s recent full-page political advertisement in the Indy, which included her false stated that I, former Mayor Kelly Boyd, no longer live in Laguna Beach!

During Tuesday’s Council Meeting, under Public Comments, I firmly stated to Toni that her public statement about my no longer living in Laguna is false, and I also pointed out that all her statements in her ad are false. My “Public Comment” is provided below:

Regarding Toni’s full-page Ad

While Toni accuses Liberate Laguna of being in favor of major development – false.

Sam is the only one who has remodeled the Heisler Building, the old Jolly Roger, and made it beautiful again!

You claim I no longer live in Laguna – False. I’ve lived here since 1944 and still do! We do have a second home in Palm Springs, which we’ve had for the past six years.

More lies by you, Toni, saying they will change the height ordinance, change zoning, change parking, burden residences with bonds added to our taxes – scare tactics and false!

You bad mouth Larry Nokes, Bob Whalen, the City Manager, and the City Attorney. You claim I spew hate! Then what are you doing?

Your knife must be really dull from all the people you’ve stabbed in the back, and the continued flagrant falsehoods.

It’s time to retire Toni!

Kelly Boyd, Laguna Beach

Share this:
Firebrand Media LLC wants comments that advance the discussion, and we need your help to accomplish this mission. Debate and disagreement are welcomed on our platforms but do it with respect. We won't censor comments we disagree with. Viewpoints from across the political spectrum are welcome here. While everyone is entitled to their opinion, our community is not obliged to host all comments shared on its website or social media pages, including:
  • Hate speech that is racist, sexist, homophobic, transphobic slurs, or calls for violence against a particular type of person.
  • Obscenity and excessive cursing.
  • Libelous language, whether or not the writer knows what they're saying is false.
We require users to provide their true full name, including first and last names, as a condition for comments. We reserve the right to change this policy based on future developments.

Scroll down to comment on this post.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here