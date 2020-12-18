Letter: Response to “Tracing into the Sunset”

Share this:

As a fellow Brit, nature lover and environmentalist, I hold that Malcolm Warner has been an astonishing leader of the Laguna Art Museum with his outdoor artscapes and innovative nature programs so fitting for our natural landscape in Laguna. Thank you Tom Osborne for your worthy farewell to a great director of the museum in your column “Tracing into the Sunset”. Thank you Malcolm, A Man for all Seasons, and enjoy the beauty of Andy Goldsworthy in your retirement and live your wild creativity!

Charlotte Masarik, Laguna Beach