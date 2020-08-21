Letter: Revised Historic Preservation Ordinance

Kudos to Larry Nokes and a majority of the City Council who re-wrote history by updating the Historic (home) Preservation Ordinance. What a monumental re-writing task and review process! I know that many are pleased and relieved that the Ordinance allows for a voluntary placement of their homes on the Historic Register, without being mandated to do so. I’m also delighted that the City is going to place an effort into encouraging homeowners with older homes to apply for historic designation – providing incentives to do so. This is the kind of leadership Laguna needs: forward thinking and fair. Good job all!

Scott Ghormley, Laguna Beach

