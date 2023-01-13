Letter: Rounaghi Deserves a Shot

The reality about Alex Rounaghi being elected to the City Council lies somewhere in the middle. Does Mr. Rounaghi deserve a chance? Absolutely. Regardless of his youth or naivete, he was heavily promoted by his parent’s connections and millennials. He deserves a shot. Does he have experience? Not really. A brief role working for a known-to-be difficult politician may hone negotiation skills, but not the true life experience one needs to lead our city. Does attending an Ivy League school mean you’re brilliant? Not always. From seeing Rounaghi speak, he appears to be somewhat socially awkward and lack the finesse needed to really make a change. Will people listen to him? Probably. He works for an OC Supervisor who wants to sink her teeth into the council as much as she can. Whether Rounaghi likes it or not, he’s certain to be a pawn to the master plan for Supervisor Foley. Otherwise, he would quit and focus on Council alone.

James Rue, Laguna Beach