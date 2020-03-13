Letter: Say Yes to Preserving Trees

Share this:

Tyler McCusker has a new column in The Indy and in the spirit of open dialog, I wish to challenge Mr. McCusker’s central premise. In my view, the widespread public opinion [including Village Laguna] is saying Yes and Mr. McCusker’s small band of activists is saying No.

We are saying Yes to preserving our downtown trees, Yes to keeping the Village Entrance open and uncluttered from a “mushroom pavilion”, and Yes to saving our historic Digester landmark. In all of these cases his group has taken the no position. Mr. McCusker has a right to his opinions, such as his support of the $1 million “mushroom pavilion” and the $14 million downtown “make-over” and saying no to saving the Digester, but he shouldn’t be surprised that the vast majority of the public does not agree with him. Yes to preserving and protecting Laguna Beach.

Charlotte Masarik, Laguna Beach