Letter: School Board Elections

I would like to share my viewpoint concerning the school board election. I have met with parents and observed board meetings and belief it is time to elect new numbers. The public attacks made by board members directed at another member was costly and unprofessional. In addition, many of the parents I talked to said that they did not think the board was in touch with the concerns of the school community.

Having served on the San Marino Unified School Board for two terms, I strongly believe that those board members who had children in school were much more connected to the comings and going’s of each school than those who didn’t.

I reviewed the answers of the candidates at the school board forum and the background of each and I am endorsing Amy Kramer. Parents support her and she will bring a fresh perspective to a school board that is out of sync.

Also, I watched Jan Vickers at a board meeting and agree with Steve McIntosh that Vickers needs to be replaced. She was sarcastic and dismissive as parents were expressing their concerns. I was truly shocked by her rudeness.

In addition, as a previous board member I would never have agreed to not listening to parent’s complaints directly with everything going through the superintendent. The reason why we elect board members is for parent’s concerns to be listened to. This board is strangling parent’s prerogative to communicate directly with their elected officials.

No need for a board if they are restricted from carrying out the wishes of their constituents. New blood should bring about the direct connection parents are seeking.

Debby Bowes, Laguna Beach

