Letter: School board experience needed

The recent LTE from prior school board members is interesting, to say the least. While they are entitled to support whomever they prefer, it’s inappropriate and inaccurate to name-call other candidates “grievance candidates.” What’s becoming clear in this campaign is that most sitting and past board members consider any disagreement or opposing opinion disrespectful and unacceptable. The concept of civil discourse has been replaced with authoritarianism.

Sheri Morgan and Howard Hills are campaigning for “change,” fundamental change that is far from anything grievance-based. I’d have to agree that a vote for anyone else will simply result in more of the same. More fiscal irresponsibility as Jan Vickers chaired the original $150 million facility master plan. More top state-tier salaries for administration leadership. More turning a blind eye to the special needs of unique students. More average “or a little bit better” test results.

More “doing what we want” and ignoring parents and community members. More rubber-stamping administration requests and policy changes. More unchecked deferral of critical decisions to administration leadership.

Sheri and Howard’s only “grievance” is the quality and breadth of education for our children measured against the near-top per-student spending in the state. With our community’s amazing resources, LBUSD should be a top-performing district, as it once was. Morgan and Hills are the only candidates with the necessary experience, skills and Laguna Beach history to take the district from good back to great. They are both fully committed to returning the district to the standard of excellence our community deserves.

Gary Kasik, Sensible Laguna