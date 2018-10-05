Letter: School Board is Prioritizing Students’ Success

Share this:

The Laguna Beach Unified Board of Education voted 5-0 passing the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 student instructional calendars on Sept. 25.

For the record, I am neutral on this issue for one reason: I trust them.

Separate from the calendar, I have personally vetted almost all of the current board and administration in person. I know for sure that they have the success and well-being of our students as their highest priority. They have their finger on the pulse, day and night, living and breathing what’s really going on with kids and how to continuously improve. I have found that they have been quite approachable and have always made themselves available for conversation. They will tell you that I hold them to the highest standards.

Over two years ago, I was involved, along with other school and community members, in shaping the vision for hiring our new superintendent. This vision went well beyond the limits of “Laguna is unique” and being “better than Irvine.” The vision focused on a much larger context of what’s possible in education, for all students, with no limits on potential.

Superintendent Dr. Jason Viloria is not only fulfilling my expectations on this vision, he is exceeding them. He has hired phenomenal administrators, and as a team, they are moving the needle, focusing on students’ whole being. Within the last two years, the consciousness level of our school community has been raising and we are just beginning to see positive results from all their surveys, data measuring, professional development, programming and outreach. I am confident that the difference they are out to make will show up remarkably over the next couple years.

To the board, administration and staff: Thank you. I acknowledge your courage and unwavering stand for all students. In the face of topical adversity and upset, it is clear that we can count on you to fulfill on your commitment to our students. You are inspiring and appreciated by so much of our community.

Chris Tebbutt, Laguna Beach