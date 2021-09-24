Letter: Scouting Prepared Our Kids For Life

When we first had kids, my husband and I were overwhelmed with all the new responsibilities of being parents. We couldn’t even begin to fathom how we would help this beautiful new boy in our arms become a man in our world. There was so much to teach, model, and explain. Then came a day in the park and a conversation with then Cub Master, Tom Fay. Tom was standing at a table at Alta Laguna Park telling us wittily and intelligently, in his usual Tom Fay way, about Cub Scouts and the fun to be had by boys and families. He spoke of camping, cooking, helping boys learn life skills like first aid and physical fitness and about the community of leaders mentoring the boys while having fun and learning. My hubby and I decided to check it out.

Here we are now, with two young men who are Eagle Scouts, who are ages 19 and 15, being good citizens serving their community, who know how to take care of themselves and others, and who have developed resilience and competence in everyday life skills. Scouting has been a wonderful road map for our boys and has helped them be “prepared for life”!

A few years ago, Boy Scouts, became Scouts BSA and now includes girls, so now the wonderful Scouting road map is available for entire families. It truly is a family affair. My husband and I highly recommend Scouting for all folks. The proficiencies learned, the life skills garnered, the fun enjoyed, the active communal experience has been a great way to help us raise our boys.

On Sept. 28, in Tankersly Hall at the Laguna Presbyterian Church at 6:30 p.m., there will be a fun and interactive show about reptiles. Girls and boys will see lizards and snakes. The evening will also include information about the Scouting calendar for the year overviewing fun monthly meetings like “Trunk or Treat” and pumpkin decorating in October, and a Thanksgiving Theme for November. It will be a chance to learn about Cub Scouting with adult leaders on hand to answer questions about the Scouting way and how to get involved. Be sure not to miss this great opportunity to have fun with your children while they learn and grow. My husband and I were very glad we did!

Kimberly Leeds, Laguna Beach