Letter: Seek other options before raising taxes 

Thank you to Mayor Sue Kempf and Mayor Pro Tem Alex Rounaghi for not supporting the proposition to place a tax increase on the next ballot. Increasing the tax burden on our citizens to support the cost of city programs and services is short-sighted and will not solve our problems. Instead, we need sustainable, long-term solutions that address the underlying issues causing costs to exceed revenue, which is projected to gradually increase by 2-5% annually, as city staff shared in their presentation on the proposed tax increase. Relying on tax increases merely postpones the inevitable need for comprehensive fiscal management and innovative approaches to economic growth and efficiency.

The city has recently purchased several properties throughout Laguna Beach, which involve substantial additional costs beyond the initial purchase price. These ongoing costs significantly impact our city’s budget and resources. Rather than acquiring additional properties like Saint Catherine’s for expanded office space or assuming responsibility for Aliso Beach, we should explore opportunities to lease underutilized city-owned properties to generate revenues to alleviate the increased cost pressures that the new taxes seek to solve.

Given that the projected revenue shortfall is relatively modest at $1.7 million, leasing existing city properties could potentially generate a similar or even higher income without impacting current residents. This approach would also alleviate the need for additional staffing, equipment (like boats), and services associated with property acquisition and management. At the very least, I suggest exploring all options to maximize current assets to generate revenue first before looking to our taxpayers to support ongoing costs that will likely need expansion and have increased costs in the future as they go towards personnel costs.

Jim Kelly, Laguna Beach