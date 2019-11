Share this:

I heard Councilman Peter Blake’s diagnosis at a recent City Council meeting of Councilwoman Toni Iseman’s mental incapacity. Peter must be a miracle doctor to diagnose that disease without even examining the patient. My son has a fungus on his left foot and I’m wondering if Peter can diagnose his problem the same way, as I have little time to take him for an examination.

Cesar Ferrer, Laguna Beach