Letter: Small Acts of Generosity Make a Difference

The streets of Laguna Beach were alive with excitement as my family and I made our way down Forest during Hospitality Night. We were enjoying the festivities, taking in the sights and sounds of the community coming together for this special occasion. And then, something truly remarkable happened.

As we walked, we encountered Michael Litschi, the Director of Transit and Community Services in Laguna Beach. He asked us for our thoughts on the trolley service, and this simple question led us to open up about our daughter Joselle.

Joselle, an amazing young woman with Down Syndrome, attends the Creative Identity Day program at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church on Park Ave. We had been driving her to and from the program every day for months, wishing she could be more independent. When we told Michael that we would love to use the local van service, but the nearest stop was too far away for Joselle to manage, he listened and responded with action. Within a week, a new stop was added within easy walking distance of our home, allowing Joselle to take the local van home from St. Mary’s.

But Michael’s dedication didn’t stop there. Recently, he created an additional stop on Park Ave and Through St. to make sure Joselle and other special needs adults that attend Creative Identity could travel to their program safely without having to cross busy Glenneyre.

As a family, we were moved beyond words by Michael’s kindness and commitment to making our community more inclusive and supportive. But the heart-opening experience didn’t end there.

The staff at the Creative Identity Day program were also instrumental in making Joselle’s journey to independence a reality. They supported her every step of the way and were overjoyed when they heard the news about the new local van stops. Their unwavering dedication to their students is a true testament to the power of kindness and compassion in our communities.

Reflecting on this experience, I am filled with a deep sense of gratitude for the people who have made it possible. Michael, Andre Chism, the entire city staff, and the supportive staff at the Creative Identity Day program. All who have worked tirelessly to make Joselle more independent and make our city safer, more beautiful, and more welcoming every day. Their small gestures of kindness and dedication have profoundly impacted our lives, and we are forever grateful.

This heart-opening experience has taught us that small gestures of kindness and dedication can make a world of difference, even in the midst of chaos. It has reminded us of the power of community, and the importance of supporting one another, no matter our differences.

As we celebrate the joy and beauty of our community, let us remember the power of small gestures and the impact they can have on the lives of those around us. Let us embrace kindness and compassion and work together to create a world where everyone is seen, heard, and valued. For it is in these small acts of love and generosity that we can truly make a difference.

Theresa Prelitz, Laguna Beach