Letter: Statement of Dee Perry

Share this:

It is my understanding that the case was dismissed primarily on technical jurisdictional grounds, without any finding of fact or law. I will be discussing whether to appeal the dismissal with my lawyers. We think my claims have merit.

The public needs to know this case started when I spoke about fear among parents of retaliation for questioning the superintendent and Board. I was threatened with a lawsuit by the Superintendent and his lawyer. State law gave me the right to disclose that threat, and a false claim of “attorney client privilege” does not take away that legal right. The Board retaliated by adopting a resolution selectively excluding me from Board meetings. So my case was not about me being President of the Board or seeking personal gain. It was about defending the right of voters to be represented equally on Board, I am proud of doing my duty to uphold my oath of office.

The public needs to know the Board takes legal action against individuals, but denounces citizens who seek protection of rights in court. The Board claims it must defend against every lawsuit and blames the cost on the person who goes to court. But under the Brown Act and other state law the School Board is given the choice of correcting defects and actions that are wrong. Going to court can be avoided by correcting instead of defending a wrongful action. Every time our Board is sued it has chosen litigation over admitting it was wrong, and it has lost in court more than it has won.

Dee Perry, member of Laguna Beach Unified School District Board of Education

Share this: