Letter: Support for Banning Gun Sales At Fairgrounds

Dear Editor:

I am writing on behalf of the Laguna Beach Democratic Club, which is in support of Senate Bill 264 (SB264), introduced by Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine) which would ban gun sales and shows on all state- or county-owned property in California. Further, SB264 would prohibit any state or county officer or employee, as well as anyone licensed to use any state- or county-held property from allowing or contracting for the sale of any firearm, firearm precursor part or ammunition on that property.

With law enforcement gun buybacks listed as the singular exception, offenders could face misdemeanor charges, according to the text of SB264. As many fairgrounds in California operate as part of the state’s District Agricultural Assn., such legislation could effectively kill gun shows held on site.

The urgency for common-sense gun safety remains prevalent during the COVID-19 pandemic, as 2020 saw a record high in gun-related deaths. Over 19,000 individuals died of gun violence in 2020, up nearly 25 percent from 2019.

Members of our Club agree with Senator Min that our county fairgrounds are supposed to be family-friendly venues, associated with county fairs, 4-H events, rodeos and music festivals. But instead, in recent years, they’ve become most well-known for gun shows. That needs to change, and this bill would accomplish that change. While the Second Amendment allows for the well-regulated sales and purchase of firearms, it does not require that taxpayer-owned properties be used to facilitate those transactions.

Sincerely,

Gwen McNallan, President

Laguna Beach Democratic Club

