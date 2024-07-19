Letter: Support our City Treasurer

Calling all residents. In a little over a year, the City Council is set to significantly degrade the opportunity for the residents to attract a top-quality treasurer to look out for their interests. Over the past year, the City Council has been working on a plan to downgrade the City’s Treasurer position. All without asking your opinion.
The elected treasurer ensures financial transparency and stewardship. Reducing this role weakens oversight and public trust. Instead, we should expand the treasurer’s responsibilities to strengthen oversight.
It started in early 2023 when the City Council reconstituted the Audit Committee to include both audit and investment responsibilities. It then proceeded to staff the committee entirely with members who had investment expertise. The committee did not include anyone with accounting or auditing expertise or experience.
Given their backgrounds, perhaps it should not be surprising that the committee prioritized investments. However, the facts tell a different story. From 2018 through today, the Finance Department has routinely been graded by its outside auditors as having a Significant Deficiency (like getting a D on your report card) and, more recently, a Material Weakness (think F) in its ability to produce financial statements that are free of material error. During that same time frame, the treasurer, who manages the city’s investment activities, received a clean bill of health from its annual audit. Nevertheless, the Committee started with investments.
In its debate, the committee focused on how outsourcing the investment portfolio could improve returns. The committee did not spend nearly as much time weighing the advantages and disadvantages of outsourcing and whether outsourcing made sense for the city. The committee then moved to select a partner. In reviewing bidders, the treasurer was excluded from the selection process.
Next up was preparing a transition plan. Again, the treasurer, who has the relevant experience and expertise, was excluded from the process. At this point, it should not surprise you that the treasurer will not be playing a major role in overseeing the outsourcing contract or its related performance. Now, the city is considering a recommendation to reduce the pay for the treasurer position because they have reduced the required hours.
Was this the plan all along? You get what you pay for. If you want to keep your elected treasurer position as is, contact City Council.
The City Council must respect the treasurer’s role to foster a healthy democracy.
Mike Marriner, Laguna Beach
Mike:
Have you been wondering, like I have, many others, why the Mayor has in essence “benched” the CT?
She’s an elected, why are several appointed staff personnel up there in their elevated aerie and she’s in the audience?
Why is she restricted to 3 minutes of fame at the podium?
I first noticed it after Kempf became Mayor, how else to explain it but as petty and vindictive, payback.
Roger I totally agree. The treatment that the City Treasurer has been subjected to is totally degrading to her elected position. We the residents elected her to be our Treasurer and act as a watchdog over our financial position. It seems to me that they are trying to take away her power to ensure that our money is safe and is being handled in a proper manner. With all the problems that have occurred year after year being highlighted by our audit firm (and who were just dismissed by CFO Curran who oversees this dept.) I smell a rat and a coverup. Our City Treasurer is the only backstop we have on the uncontrolled power to do mischief by our CFO and the finance department. Curious that the City Council majority thinks he is the hero and our treasurer is the enemy. I wonder why??????
Hi Roger,
Thank you for your comment and for bringing up these important concerns.
I, too, have been puzzled by the treatment of our elected City Treasurer. It’s troubling to see the Treasurer, who has been elected to serve and protect the financial interests of our community, being sidelined. The Treasurer’s expertise and input are invaluable, especially in matters involving the city’s finances and investments.
The decision to limit the Treasurer’s participation and reduce the role seems counterproductive, particularly when transparency and accountability should be our top priorities. It does raise questions about the motivations behind these actions and whether they are in the best interest of our community.
Additionally, the composition of the audit committee, which lacks members with accounting or auditing expertise, is deeply concerning. This lack of qualified oversight has contributed to the city’s ongoing financial issues, as highlighted by the consistent poor audit grades. Such actions not only compromise the financial integrity of our city but also reflect an authoritarian style of leadership. By appointing committee members based solely on investment expertise and excluding those with essential accounting skills, the City Council is undermining the checks and balances necessary for effective governance.
This situation raises broader concerns about why our City Council members might be operating on a slippery slope towards authoritarian practices. Is it due to impatience, feeling overwhelmed, or a desire for more control? Regardless of the reasons, this approach is detrimental to our community. Authoritarian leadership leads to a lack of transparency, reduced public trust, and a diminished capacity for addressing the community’s needs.
We need to elect City Council members who will nurture a healthy democracy, valuing inclusive and collaborative decision-making processes. Our leaders should prioritize the diverse voices of our community and ensure that all elected officials can contribute their expertise effectively.
I believe it’s crucial for residents to voice their concerns and ensure that our elected officials can fulfill their roles effectively. Limiting the Treasurer’s involvement and stacking committees with unqualified members undermines the democratic process and the trust we place in our elected representatives.
Thanks again for your insight, and I encourage everyone to speak up and support maintaining the integrity and independence of our City Treasurer’s position.
Best regards,
Mike Marriner
Roger,
Furthermore, unchecked authoritarian leadership styles in governance can lead to several escalating problems that, over time, may become deeply ingrained and difficult to reverse. Initially, such leadership might promise efficiency and decisiveness, but as power becomes increasingly centralized, checks and balances often erode, leading to a lack of accountability. This centralization can suppress dissent and limit the diversity of ideas, resulting in policies that may not reflect the broader public interest. Furthermore, the concentration of power can lead to corruption, as leaders and their close associates might exploit their positions for personal gain without fear of consequences. Over time, the public’s trust in government can severely diminish, as citizens feel their voices are ignored or suppressed.
As these issues compound, the damage to the institutional framework of governance can become extensive, making recovery challenging if the leadership isn’t replaced or reformed. Institutions weakened by authoritarian practices may struggle to perform their roles effectively, whether in enforcing laws, upholding rights, or delivering public services. The longer such leadership persists, the more entrenched these problems can become, creating a self-reinforcing cycle where institutional weakness justifies further authoritarian measures. Restoring democratic norms in such contexts requires not only a change in leadership but also comprehensive reforms to rebuild institutions and heal public trust. This process is often slow and fraught with challenges, as the dismantling of entrenched systems and networks of power can face significant resistance from those who benefit from the status quo.