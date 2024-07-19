Letter: Support our City Treasurer

Calling all residents. In a little over a year, the City Council is set to significantly degrade the opportunity for the residents to attract a top-quality treasurer to look out for their interests. Over the past year, the City Council has been working on a plan to downgrade the City’s Treasurer position. All without asking your opinion.

The elected treasurer ensures financial transparency and stewardship. Reducing this role weakens oversight and public trust. Instead, we should expand the treasurer’s responsibilities to strengthen oversight.

It started in early 2023 when the City Council reconstituted the Audit Committee to include both audit and investment responsibilities. It then proceeded to staff the committee entirely with members who had investment expertise. The committee did not include anyone with accounting or auditing expertise or experience.

Given their backgrounds, perhaps it should not be surprising that the committee prioritized investments. However, the facts tell a different story. From 2018 through today, the Finance Department has routinely been graded by its outside auditors as having a Significant Deficiency (like getting a D on your report card) and, more recently, a Material Weakness (think F) in its ability to produce financial statements that are free of material error. During that same time frame, the treasurer, who manages the city’s investment activities, received a clean bill of health from its annual audit. Nevertheless, the Committee started with investments.

In its debate, the committee focused on how outsourcing the investment portfolio could improve returns. The committee did not spend nearly as much time weighing the advantages and disadvantages of outsourcing and whether outsourcing made sense for the city. The committee then moved to select a partner. In reviewing bidders, the treasurer was excluded from the selection process.

Next up was preparing a transition plan. Again, the treasurer, who has the relevant experience and expertise, was excluded from the process. At this point, it should not surprise you that the treasurer will not be playing a major role in overseeing the outsourcing contract or its related performance. Now, the city is considering a recommendation to reduce the pay for the treasurer position because they have reduced the required hours.

Was this the plan all along? You get what you pay for. If you want to keep your elected treasurer position as is, contact City Council.

The City Council must respect the treasurer’s role to foster a healthy democracy.

Mike Marriner, Laguna Beach