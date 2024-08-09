Letter: Texting ‘good morning’ helps start my day

I read Mark Crantz’s recent column, “Waking Up,” with more than a passing amount of interest. At 75, I agree with Crantz when he says, “Waking up is not to be taken for granted by old people.” Neither is starting one’s day alone. This is why I recently invited several friends here in town to join me in sending a simple “good morning” text message to each other every day.

Having done this for the past two weeks, my friends tell me texting these two words has made a difference in their lives. No, it doesn’t heal my “text mate’s” sore knees, hips or shoulders, but it does temporarily soften their aches and pains.

So here’s to you, Mark Crantz. Thanks for detailing your various wake-up rituals. I hope you’ll consider adding “good morning” texts to your friends as part of your daily routine.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach