Letter: Thank you, day-trippers

As a former day tripper myself, I resent the recent attacks on my descendants. Living in Irvine half a century ago, my wife and daughter and I would often enjoy a Saturday or Sunday here at the beach, and a meal or two (sometimes at what was then called, I think Bob Boyd’s French Restaurant—now Nick’s—where the Greeter might also be eating). We came to share the natural wonders of this lovely place, which drew so many other tourists. To tax them now for the chance to share our town is Laguna elitism at its most naked. We don’t own the ocean; we don’t even own the beach. Whatever their costs in public services, tourists more than contribute to meals, shopping and parking fees. Thank you, day trippers.

David Peck, Laguna Beach