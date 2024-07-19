Letter: Thank you, Ketta Brown

Regarding the proposed plan for affordable housing on the Neighborhood Church property I want to thank Ketta Brown for her column (Be careful what you wish for) urging us all consider that the plan has yet to be formally submitted and that the city is required to build 394 low and moderate-income living units within the next five years.

Other readers have contested that the proposal will go through the “normal” design review process, as she stated. Whether the review process will be “normal” or not I feel certain there will be discussions between neighbors and the church. Hopefully, both sides will be willing to listen to each other.

I agree with Brown that if a plan presented by NCC and Related California is not approved, the property may sit vacant, which would surely impact neighboring property values.

I, for one, am willing to wait and see a formal proposal for this project, which our community desperately needs. Instead of the immediate negative response to “height and mass” issues, let’s give NCC the benefit of the doubt. I think they sincerely want to do the right thing.

Donna Furey, Laguna Beach