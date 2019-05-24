Letter: Thank You, Laguna, for Supporting the Charm House Tour

Share this:

In the 1915 Settlement Cottage (restored with the assistance of Laguna architect Todd Skenderian) tour-goers were transported to the early days of Laguna Beach, when many families built their own summer cottages. Two houses from the 1920s, one a Dutch Colonial Revival and the other an English cottage, and a Mid-Century Modern home designed by Knowlton Fernald Jr., were resplendent in their colorful gardens. Completing the “century of Laguna charm” was a recently rebuilt contemporary home designed by architect Paul McClean, whose signature use of glass to meld outside and inside made the division between house and vistas almost indistinguishable.

We’re grateful to all the people who helped make the tour a success: the homeowners who graciously opened their doors to us, the businesses who assisted by selling tickets for the event, the hundred-or-so volunteers who made things run so smoothly, and the many Lagunans and guests from elsewhere—more this year than last—who, through their support, demonstrated that what the early settlers called the “Laguna spirit” is still alive and well.

Johanna Felder, President of Village Laguna