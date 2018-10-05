Letter: Thanks to Larry Nokes, City Staff for Work on Historic Preservation

Share this:

I just wanted to take this opportunity to give a special thanks to Larry Nokes for all of his hard work concerning historic preservation. I started my journey over six years ago when I found out that I was on the historic inventory as a K rated structure. I know you have heard many stories and frustrations from many homeowners over the years about this issue. Mine is no different. I reached a point where I ran out of options with the city and turned to Larry for help. We were just a handful of residents at the time, and after yesterday’s special meeting, you can see it has swelled into many more. This is due to Larry’s resolve and dedication to the property rights of the residents of Laguna Beach. He has been at every meeting and has given advice to many. Thank you, Larry!

I also want to thank both Greg Pfost and Martina Caron for their efforts in this matter. They have worked very hard listening to our complaints and trying to present incentives and guidelines for historic preservation that includes residences on the inventory.

Lastly, I want to thank all of the council members for their willingness to hear both sides of this issue. I am very hopeful that the new task force will bring recommendations and guidelines that will be implemented in the near future.

Cynthia Brake, Laguna Beach