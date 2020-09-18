Letter: The Climate Emergency Is Here

Share this:

I liked Tom Osborne’s article regarding California is aflame. We are now in a climate emergency. We can no longer think about doing something about climate change in the future. I was so thankful that the Laguna Beach City Council this week unanimously endorsed the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act HR 763. According to scientists, this bill is truly the best way to fight global warming. What will we do if our homes are destroyed by fire? You probably hate to think about it. Even if we survive, what about the air we breathe? We must talk to our friends about global warming and what we must do now so that our generation and future generations can survive.

Ginger Fitzpatrick, Laguna Beach

Share this: