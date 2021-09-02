Letter: The Hotel Laguna Should be Pink

I am writing to voice support for the idea put forth in previous letters by Roger Carter in September 2019 and November 2020 that the Hotel Laguna get a nice, fresh coat of pink paint. As he wished, I too, hope Mo and Hasty read this.

Pink hotels can be found internationally as well as in Colorado, Hawaii and La Jolla, Calif. Wouldn’t it be grand to join the ranks of those like the Il Mezzatorre in Ischia, Italy; the Belmond hotels in South Africa and Brazil; the Amanjena, Morroco and Cobbler’s Cove, Barbados?

And think what a wonderful tribute it would be to the late local artists, Michael Hallinan and Joseph Kleitsch, who made paintings that also imagined the Hotel Laguna in a beautiful blush tone.

Donna Furey, Laguna Beach