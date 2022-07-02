Letter: The Lowdown on Height Limits

The majority of Laguna Beach residents treasure the current building height limits. We have a human-scaled city that meets our needs and has been recognized as a national historic urban landscape.

Threats loom. Liberate Laguna/Forward PAC developers and their ilk have been chipping away at the height limits that have served our city and residents so well for decades. In the past several years the City has granted developers several minor variances to height limits. Now the developers appear ready for the kill. The developers’ consultant is now guiding the City (as their consultant) to increase height limits across the City.

Here’s the lowdown on height limits: current city code has 12-foot height limits, 24-foot and 36-foot height limits. Councilmember Peter Blake (the developers’ representative) supports a 36-foot height limit across the board. While at first this may sound good, this really means doubling or tripling the heights of buildings in the downtown area (including the building he owns). Would you like to see Ocean Avenue completely replaced by a 36-foot canyon of visitor-serving retail stores? Or Forest Avenue, or anywhere else in Laguna?

If your answer is “no” then please support the resident’s ballot initiative signed by over 2,600 residents that keeps in place existing height limits. Don’t settle for or be fooled by an “initiative” developed by and for developers who co-opted the City into using your taxpayer dollars to distract you from supporting the Laguna Residents First ballot initiative, the initiative that’s by and for residents.

Merrill Anderson

Laguna Beach resident and assistant treasurer for Laguna Residents First PAC