Letter: The Truth is Not Slander

The word slander has been thrown around a lot. Before publishing my letter, the editor of this publication vetted my information, and found my claims true, and proven by the financial reports Tracy herself filed that Mariann Tracy’s campaign did accept the $440 maximum from one donor, as well as a $250 donation from the same donor. It’s in the paperwork she filed.

So is the glaring mistake to not include her name (as required) in the space provided as part of the joint account. There would have been no mention of this, if she had just filled it outright. The letter to the editor did not suggest this was nefarious, but merely pointed out an unthinkable lack of attention to detail for someone seeking a position demanding detail. Add to those, the numerous other errors, including listing herself as the current city clerk. I notice none of the letters suggesting slander addressed any of the numerous errors.

I’ll say it again, my letter wouldn’t have gotten published if the editor of this publication didn’t check it out for themselves.

Slander is best used when it applies.

Before you accuse me, take a look at yourself.

Ed Steinfeld, Laguna Beach

