Letter: The Walk to Save the Laguna Canyon Happened 33 Years Ago

It was thirty-three years ago, Nov. 11, 1989, that I organized “The Walk” to Save Laguna Canyon! Has it been that long ago?

“I had a dream” that despite the incredible odds, we could save the canyon! And against all odds, we did!

In 1989, Laguna Canyon was facing its death throws. Slated for The Irvine Company Laguna Laurel Housing tract, golf courses, mini upper class malls, tollroad, eight stoplights and expansion from its two-lane charm, Laguna Canyon was toast.

But in September, I had a dream about one of my mother’s best friends back in the day, the famous movie actress Jennifer Jones who frequented our house in North Laguna. She had starred in the 1940s movie “The Song of Bernadette” about the miracle in Lourdes, France, where thousands of people walked to a sacred grotto to get healed.

And I thought we could Walk to Save the Canyon! At the September Laguna Beach City Council meeting, I gave my Presentation for a Nov. 11 Walk, and they approved it that very night.

I went into action and spent the next three months telling everyone all over the world about “The Walk to Save Laguna Canyon.”

Ten thousand people walked that day, and the Laguna Laurel housing development was never built.

One person can make a difference when the motivation is greater than themselves. I knew on that day of The Walk back in 1989 that this was inspiration to inspire many and created a movement with many successes. Nature is so great and appreciative.

Beth Leeds, Laguna Beach