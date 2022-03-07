Letter: The World is Watching

Skyrocketing prices are costing American families almost $300 more per month. Over the last year under this Administration, everything – gas, clothing, coffee, and groceries – is more expensive. The American people are not a limitless piggy bank for the federal government and it’s time to get serious about what’s responsible for these high costs. Trillions in new spending and job-killing energy policies are not what our country needs if we want to get our economy back on track. I believe it’s critical that we protect democracy and work together in support of our allies’ right to defend themselves.

While Russia attacks innocent people in a free and sovereign nation, we cannot forget that the Chinese Communist Party is watching for the world's reaction to the Ukrainian people's cries for help and assistance. China continues to be a major threat to U.S. security, economic strength and to human rights around the world. Their list of human rights abuses is as horrific as it is long, yet Beijing was allowed to host the Winter Games on the world's biggest stage, without fear of retribution. It's time we take the threat of China seriously. The world is watching and as Americans we have always been committed to defending freedom at home and abroad.

Rep. Michelle Steel (R-Seal Beach)