Share this:

Would you like a nice plaque with your name on it, on the side of the restored historic digester building? Or on a paved spot where the building used to be?

Solve two problems with two popular actions. Declare the digester building as the required Art-in-Public-Places for the Village Entrance. Then use the Art-in-Lieu funds toward restoration of the historic digester building.

Now doesn’t that feel good? We would all feel proud.

Neil Fitzpatrick, Laguna Beach