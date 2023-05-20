Letter: Time to Change with the Times

I have a certain, call it, contempt for the political “group” that has long dominated Laguna politics. Let’s call it what it is: an organized political party and IRS-registered Political Action Committee named Village Laguna.

Some thoughts:

1) The Laguna essence – Laguna is one of the few places for OC artists, cultural liberals and general weirdos to live and raise families.

2) Part Laguna’s essence is an inescapable truth that Laguna has always been progressive. I mean the lowercase “p” progressive ideal – embracing progress.

Throughout Laguna’s history, the Laguna essence was driven by some of the political ideals Village Laguna once stood for – 35 years ago the party was progressive.

VL, in part, helped shape our fun, weird community in the spirit of progress.

Unfortunately for VL, progressivism is a moving target. Progressivism has changed, while VL hasn’t. It’s stagnant in its beliefs – beliefs that 35 years ago helped create our essence but now refuse to evolve.

In the last several years, partly because of that stagnation, VL’s intransigence (ex. VL still is trying to kill The Promenade) has turned it into a minority party. Most locals recognized the party no longer stands for what it used to and have abandoned ship, as made clear because its candidates have not controlled the City Council for almost a decade.

But today, a handful of VL adherents remain entranced by the party and have lost sight of what the party once stood for. It was progressive and for the Laguna essence. But today, its goal is to lock Laguna in the 1970s version of that.

And with that stagnation, we must call the Village Laguna party what it is: part of a nationwide, right-wing Nimbyism grasp for power in the face of political unpopularity.

Cities everywhere are seeing the same thing. Older folks, who used to be on the cutting edge of the culture, and helped shape their cities in that ideal, now see those cities changing. Cities they feel belong to them.

Like the national-level right-wing, Village Laguna needs to hear something.

We don’t belong to you. We don’t owe you anything. And we no longer want to follow your lead.

In your last gasp, don’t go the way of DC’s right wing. Stop trying to seize power through minority rule and authoritarianism. Don’t assume that the volume of your voice represents your popularity.

You claim to want to keep Laguna, Laguna. But the result of your efforts look xenophobic. It looks anti-family. It looks anti-poor. Anti-young. Anti-change. Anti-progress.

So please stop sending your well-organized team of speakers to heckle the council and city staff during meetings. It wastes hours. It amounts to bullying, and you slowly alienate your few remaining supporters.

It lacks class.

Michael Ray, Laguna Beach