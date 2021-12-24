Letter: Time to Mask Up Again

In a move to contain the new Omicron variant, Californians are once again required to wear masks indoors. This includes Laguna’s grocery stores, surf shops, art galleries and more.

As expected, there already is push-back to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s mandate. Some say it is unconstitutional, while others complain it is hard to breathe when wearing a mask. I doubt members of the Ku Klux Klan, who’ve been known to wear hoods when marching, have ever complained about wearing masks (OK, hoods).

As far as I am concerned, a little discomfort is a small price to pay considering the alternative. Please, people, wear a mask again.

Denny Freidenrich, Laguna Beach